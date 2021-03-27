Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 50,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $4,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

