Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,182.02

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,182.02 ($41.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,491 ($45.61). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,448 ($45.05), with a volume of 381,051 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,494.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,185.52. The stock has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Get Schroders alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.