Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

