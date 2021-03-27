Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.94.

SNDR stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $9,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 322,652 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

