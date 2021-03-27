Sapience Investments LLC Sells 11,670 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of INGR opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

