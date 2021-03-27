Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Samsonite International stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 6,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Samsonite International has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.32.
About Samsonite International
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.