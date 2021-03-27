Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Salt Lake Potash stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38. Salt Lake Potash has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.