salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $209.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

