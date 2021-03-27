Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Decreased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,967,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of SAGE opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

