S Jacobs Bradley Sells 56,666 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.