RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Up 855.6% in March

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 554,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,511. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

