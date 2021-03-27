Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROMJF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 6,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,101. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Rubicon Organics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

