Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $174.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.