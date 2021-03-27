Roth Capital Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $58.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLNK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

