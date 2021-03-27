Roth Capital Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $65.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $9,578,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

