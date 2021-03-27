Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

ROST stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

