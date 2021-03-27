Rosenblatt Securities Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $63.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

WDC opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 39.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

