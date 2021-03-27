Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.69.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

