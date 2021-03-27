Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $2.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RROTF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

