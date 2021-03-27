Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $2.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RROTF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

