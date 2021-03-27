Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBDR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

