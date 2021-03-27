Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

