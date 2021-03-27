Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$68.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.07.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock traded down C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.82. 1,454,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,533. The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.