Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rocky Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

