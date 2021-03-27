Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ROK traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.55. 761,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,167. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $274.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

