Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,357 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPEL by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

