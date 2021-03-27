Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 931.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.