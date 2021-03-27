Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $62.94 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

