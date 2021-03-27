Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

