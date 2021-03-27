Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.59 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

