Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.18% of IntriCon worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IIN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of -76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

