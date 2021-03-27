Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,012 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Limelight Networks worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 542,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

