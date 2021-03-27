Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.90 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

