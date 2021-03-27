Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,005 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

