Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRST opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

