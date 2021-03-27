Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.38 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Banc of California worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

