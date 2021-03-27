Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,873 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.