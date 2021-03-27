REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $89.86

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.86, but opened at $85.61. REX American Resources shares last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $535.03 million, a PE ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

