REPO Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $148,868.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00243451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.00855975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030728 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

