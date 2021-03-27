Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Sharps Compliance worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

