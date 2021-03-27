Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.