Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Investors Title worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $168.97 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $194.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

