Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

