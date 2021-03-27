Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,438 shares of company stock valued at $83,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

