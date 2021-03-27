Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

