Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RLMD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

