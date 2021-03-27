Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $149.20 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

