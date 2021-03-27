reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Achieves $10.01 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $215,882.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00058020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00229251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00874066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00074904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030809 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,465,258 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.