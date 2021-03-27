Raymond James Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEO. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$19.79 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

