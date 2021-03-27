Raymond James Increases Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $39.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

