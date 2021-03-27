Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $6,229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.10 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
